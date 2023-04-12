N&N: Josh Bell doubles; is fixed

In yesterday’s Guardians-Yankees game, Josh Bell hit a double. His bat is now fixed, proclaims Covering the Corner. No clue what else happened in between the 54 outs. Moving on...
Five Guardians minor leaguers were released yesterday and Shane McCarthy was activated.
Around baseball
- Tim Anderson is going to be sidelined 2-4 weeks.
- Ian Anderson needs Tommy John.
- Guardian Killer Seth Brown was placed on the IL by Oakland.
- Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list due to being the latest MLB pitcher to have an imperfect feeling in his shoulder.
- The Rays have made a change to their rotation: Zach Eflin is injured and Taj Bradley is in. Pitchers are dropping like flies early in 2023... could it be because of the demand that they throw right after their previous throw?
- The Rays are doing all sorts of unbelievable things.
- Yandy Diaz homered again yesterday, but was dinged up later in the game. He is not likely to miss any action.
- Those pesky analytics say that... baseball players are bigger than they used to be.
- The Pittsburgh Santanas beat the Astros 7-4 to improve their record to 7-4.
- The Twins will be without Joey Gallo for at least ten days.
