Resilient Guardians don’t know when to quit

Enjoy this ride while you can. I’m old enough to remember the way way back times of 2018-2021 when Cleveland was good but would still look dead in the water if they fell behind in a game.

Maybe they win the World Series, maybe they don’t. But this Guardians team is special either way. And with yesterday’s news that the starting rotation took another hit, they are going to be tested even more. They are now down to Shane Bieber, Cal Quantrill, and Zach Plesac from their projected Opening Day starters. There could be some big names coming in the future, but for now, they need Hunter Gaddis to step up (again), and Peyton Battenfield to get his career off to a good start.

Guardians 3, Yankees 2

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap | MLB Recap

What is there to even say at this point? The resiliency of this Guardians team is off the charts; even when the top seven hitters in their lineup can’t get a hit, the bottom two come through. When their starting pitcher gets off to a rocky start, he bounces back and is picked up by his outstanding bullpen. There is never a moment of defeat in the 2023 Guardians, and last night proved it. Just like the game before it did. And I’m sure many more in the future will as well.

Today’s baseball: vs. Yankees, 6:10 p.m. ET (RHP Hunter Gaddis vs. RHP Gerrit Cole)

Cleveland Guardians news

In two weeks, the Guardians are down two starting pitchers. Now what? | Cleveland

Terry Pluto had some questions so he turned to his favorite expert, Terry Pluto.

Injuries & Moves: Civale (oblique) on IL; Battenfield selected | MLB

In case you missed it, Aaron Civale has officially been placed on the 15-day injured list with an oblique injury he suffered on Opening Day. Peyton Battenfield has been recalled to replace him and could either pitch in relief of Hunter Gaddis today, or start Wednesday’s series finale against the Yankees.

Around the league