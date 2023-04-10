Offense disappears in Columbus and Lynchburg losses

Columbus Clippers 1, Charlotte Knights 3

Box Score · Clippers fall to 3-6

The biggest bright spot of this game was Jhonkensy Noel, who provided the only offense for Columbus with a solo shot off the scoreboard in the fifth inning.

Jhonkensy Noel opposite field HR (1) 4-9-23 vs Charlotte pic.twitter.com/xutt8MLyXZ — Jay L (@JayLVideoBP) April 9, 2023

Richard Palacios was the only Clipper to reach base safely twice, going 1-3 with a walk.

Luis Oviedo was the most impressive pitcher, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks.

Lynchburg Hillcats 2, Fredericksburg Nationals 3 (F/10)

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 1-2

Lynchburg’s pitching was rock solid Sunday, but the team couldn’t get anything going offensively until it was too late.

Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson allowed one unearned run in 4.0 innings on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Wardquelin Vasquez, Magnus Ellerts and Adam Tulloch combined for 5.0 more innings of scoreless relief, which allowed the Hillcats to tie the game in the ninth inning.

Guy Lipscomb Jr. had a strong game, going 2-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Angel Zarate went 2-4 with a stolen base and both Lexer Saduy and Juan Benjamin went 1-4 with a walk to reach base safely twice.

Reliever Reny Artiles had a rough outing. He was handed a 2-1 lead, then proceeded to allow two runs on a pair of hits and a walk to blow the save and take the loss.