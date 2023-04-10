Will Brennan comes through in the clutch for Guardians

Here’s to a great week!

Box Score | Game Thread | CTC Recap

No sweep for you! The Guardians rallied Sunday (multiple times!) for an extra-innings victory over the Mariners. With the win, Cleveland improves to 6-4 on the season.

Today’s baseball: vs. Yankees, 6:10 p.m. (RHP Shane Bieber vs. RHP Domingo German)

Embracing new role, Brennan shines in 12-inning win | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

The offense had been stifled. Runners found their way on base, but the Guardians failed to deliver the timely hit (which has often been the case for the club so far this season). It wasn’t until Brennan’s help with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that Cleveland rediscovered its fight.

With runners on first and second, Brennan sent a high fly ball into deep right field. Luckily for the Guardians, right fielder Teoscar Hernández, who was in position to make a tough catch, instead misplayed it, and the ball bounced off his glove and onto the warning track for a double to score both runners and tie the score at 3-3.

“Thousands of at-bats over your career,” Brennan said when asked what calms him in big moments. “I feel like I’ve been prepared for this. That’s the moment every kid dreams of. Just wanted to take advantage of it.”

And he did.