Bo Naylor homers in first minor-league at-bat of 2023

Happy minor-league Opening Day everyone! As the Guardians sailed past the Mariners last night, the Columbus Clippers opened their 2023 season against the Iowa Cubs. They are currently the only affiliate running at the moment; everyone else starts their season next Thursday.

Columbus Clippers 5, Iowa Cubs 11

Box Score · Clippers fall to 0-1

Not only did Bo Naylor homer in his first game of the MiLB season, but he homered in his first at-bat. Not only did he homer in his first at-bat of the MiLB season, but he teed off on the first pitch he saw, sending it 417 feet to give the Columbus Clippers an early lead in the first inning.

Fast start for Bo Naylor!



The No. 4 @CleGuardians prospect (MLB No. 64) homers for the @CLBClippers in his first at-bat of the year. pic.twitter.com/oT4brVaoID — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 1, 2023

As you can surely tell by the box score, that was about the extent of the highlights for Columbus last night as they fell, 11-5, in their season opener.

Konnor Pilkington suffered most of the damage on the mound, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits in 3.1 innings.

Naylor added a second hit later on in the game, tying Tyler Freeman and David Fry for a team-leading two hits for the game. Freeman and Brayan Rocchio also had doubles in the loss.