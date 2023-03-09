Shohei Ohtani dominates in first WBC outing

Just rename the WBC MVP trophy to the Ohtani and be done with it. Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings in Japan’s opening game against China, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Oh, and he also had two hits and a double in four at-bats, because of course he did.

Shohei Ohtani drives in 2 runs for Japan! He’s doing it all today pic.twitter.com/vHmptPP1TM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 9, 2023

Guardians, Mexico 0

Box Score

Not satisfied with their claim of Ohio 2, Cleveland had its eyes set on Mexico, defeating their baseball team, 6-0, in a World Baseball Classic warm-up game.

The Guardians shortstops came to play yesterday — Amed Rosario finished with two hits and Brayan Rocchio added another in his only at-bat. Gabriel Arias also hit a home run that was — as described by everyone who had eyes on the game — crushed.

Gabriel Arias nearly hit the palm tree with this one. pic.twitter.com/BTytau0JB0 — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 8, 2023

Cleveland Guardians news

Injuries & Moves: Hentges progressing | MLB

Sam Hentges is still listed as week to week with shoulder inflammation, but his most recent update is encouraging.

“It was really, really encouraging,” manager Terry Francona said. “To the point that they’re going to let him do dry work and stuff. He’s a big, strong kid. I think sometimes some guys almost literally will themselves to getting [better]. ... It’s just not gonna be a surprise if he comes [back] quick.”

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie puts ‘fear of trying to be perfect’ behind him | Cleveland

The pressure is off and now Triston McKenzie can just let it rip. Curious to see if he sticks to the plan of attack in this article, which basically boils down to worrying less about painting the edges of the zone and more about getting strikes, even if that means more balls over the plate. McKenzie undoubtedly worked better last year when he was throwing strikes, but does he miss barrels enough to pound the zone consistently?

Regardless, pitching without fear — which is his main point here — is always a good thing.

Around the league