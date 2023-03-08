First WBC game of 2023 won by Netherlands

The WBC began last night. The first game featured Cuba and the Netherlands, but more amusingly, Wladimir Balentien!
This one was close for a while, but the Netherlands pulled away in the later innings, winning by a 4-2 final score.
Around baseball
- MLB players are attempting lots of stolen bases this spring.
- Statcast is taking a closer look at catchers.
- Here’s one man’s attempt at naming the top 8 past WBC moments.
- Corey Seager kept up his home run hitting ways.
- To misquote NFL legend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Angels is the Angels:
We’re just in a silly goofy mood #PadresST pic.twitter.com/hfUzNsTazx— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 7, 2023
