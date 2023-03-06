Emmanuel Clase healthy and ready to make spring training debut for Guardians

Here’s to a great week!

Box Score

Triston McKenzie walked three over 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs.

Today’s baseball: @ Angels, 3:10 p.m. EST

Closer Emmanuel Clase scheduled for spring debut Monday | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

No, Emmanuel Clase didn’t disappear.

He’s just been following the schedule that pitching Carl Willis plotted for him when spring training opened. That schedule has the All-Star closer making nine appearances before the season begins on March 30.

Appearance No. 1 is scheduled for Monday against the Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

“We try to personalize everybody’s timetable,” manager Terry Francona told reporters at the Guardians spring training site in Goodyear, Arizona. “Clase hasn’t pitched yet, but he is slated to pitch in nine games, including a back-to-back.”