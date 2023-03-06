 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emmanuel Clase healthy and ready to make spring training debut for Guardians

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Monday, March 6, 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians Photo Day Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 4, Diamondbacks 6

Triston McKenzie walked three over 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs.

Today’s baseball: @ Angels, 3:10 p.m. EST

Cleveland Guardians news

Closer Emmanuel Clase scheduled for spring debut Monday | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:

No, Emmanuel Clase didn’t disappear.

He’s just been following the schedule that pitching Carl Willis plotted for him when spring training opened. That schedule has the All-Star closer making nine appearances before the season begins on March 30.

Appearance No. 1 is scheduled for Monday against the Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

“We try to personalize everybody’s timetable,” manager Terry Francona told reporters at the Guardians spring training site in Goodyear, Arizona. “Clase hasn’t pitched yet, but he is slated to pitch in nine games, including a back-to-back.”

Josh Bell “destroys baseballs” per José Ramírez | Twitter @MLBNetwork

Around the league

