Introduce yourself to the Covering the Corner community!

Opening Day is upon us once again.

If you’re new to Covering the Corner, take a look around the comments. Learn some of the names. You’ll be seeing these people a lot. A few might not show up in game threads, and some new faces will appear once the games start being played. Either way, in one form or another, we’re all in this together from here on out.

There will be 162 games (and if we’re lucky, a whole lot more) of ups and downs — anger, frustration, elation, and everything in between. No matter who you are or where you come from, we want your input in the comments. We want to know you care about that home run, that missed call. Heck, sometimes we even just want to know you read past the headline and have a correction to point out. It’s all welcome as long as it stays respectful.

Whether this is your first visit to Covering the Corner, or you’ve been here since its inception in 2005, take a minute to introduce yourself in the comments below.

If you’ve been away from the community for a while and are thinking about coming back, now’s the perfect time to stop by. Drop a line below, let us know what you’ve been up to, and let’s cry together about Triston McKenzie’s shoulder injury.