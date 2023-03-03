 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cal Quantrill makes second spring start in 4-3 win over Giants

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Friday, March 3, 2023

By Matt Lyons
This is, arguably, the worst part of spring training. All of these baseball games going on, hardly any are watchable, and the few that are being broadcast are meaningless anyway so there’s no point. Eat Arby’s. Bring on the regular season.

Here’s some #fun #sports #trivia for you.

Guardians 4, Giants 3

Box Score
Josh Naylor had a good ‘ole time out there, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. José Ramírez also added a pair of hits. Cal Quantrill struck out three in 2.0 innings of work in his second outing of the spring.

Today’s baseball: Guardians vs. Brewers, 3:05 p.m. ET (no broadcast)

Oscar Gonzalez is the Cleveland Guardians’ biggest wild card in 2023 | Athletic ($$$)
Sorry, all you get is a paid article today. Blame baseball media at large, not me. But, lucky you, it’s a really good paid article about Oscar Gonzalez if you have a subscription to The Athletic.

