Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2023 season

There are no wrong answers, only slightly less correct ones

By Matt Lyons
Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s that time of the year again when I solicit the predictions of the Covering the Corner staff and lay them out for all to see.

I don’t know how it happens, but somehow we are always one hundred percent correct. Something about time dilation and string theory or something, I’m sure. Don’t bother looking up old predictions, because they are also all true. Just like these ones will be.

Enjoy.

Cleveland Guardians predictions

Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition
Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition
westbrook 86-76 José Ramírez Will Brennan Aaron Civale None
Jason Philipps 89-73 José Ramírez Will Brennan Bo Naylor Jurickson Profar
Blake Ruane 94-68 Shane Bieber Will Brennan Will Brennan Shohei Ohtani
Quincy Wheeler 90-72 José Ramírez Tanner Bibee Josh Naylor Wil Myers
Chris D. Davies 87-75 José Ramírez Logan Allen Tim Herrin None
Matt Lyons 89-73 José Ramírez Will Brennan Will Brennan None
Matt Schlichting 107-55 Shane Bieber Gabriel Arias Gabriel Arias None
Brian Hemminger 95-67 José Ramírez Will Brennan Myles Straw Brandon Woodruff
Merritt Rohlfing 94-68 Andrés Giménez Will Brennan Will Brennan A bullpen arm

AL predictions

Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year
Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year
westbrook Blue Jays Twins Astros Guardians Yankees Mariners Shohei Ohtani Shane Bieber Masataka Yoshida
Jason Philipps Yankees Guardians Astros Blue Jays Rays Angels Shohei Ohtani Shane McClanahan Gunnar Henderson
Blake Ruane Blue Jays Guardians Astros Yankees Mariners Orioles Yordan Álvarez Shane Bieber Gunnar Henderson
Quincy Wheeler Rays Guardians Mariners Astros Twins Blue Jays Shohei Ohtani Luis Castillo Masataka Yoshida
Chris D. Davies Yankees Twins Astros Guardians Blue Jays Angels Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Tristan Casas
Matt Lyons Yankees Guardians Astros Blue Jays Mariners Orioles Shohei Ohtani Alek Manoah Gunnar Henderson
Matt Schlichting Blue Jays Guardians Astros Mariners Angels Yankees Yordan Álvarez Shane Bieber Gunnar Henderson
Brian Hemminger Rays Guardians Mariners Astros Yankees Orioles Shohei Ohtani Tyler Glasnow Gunnar Henderson
Merritt Rohlfing Blue Jays Guardians Astros Yankees Rays Angels Shohei Ohtani Framber Valdez Masataka Yoshida

NL predictions

Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL Rookie of the Year
Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL Rookie of the Year
westbrook Mets Cardinals Padres Dodgers Braves Phillies Manny Machado Max Fried Corbin Carroll
Jason Philipps Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Mets Ronald Acuña Jr. Spencer Strider Corbin Carroll
Blake Ruane Braves Cardinals Dodgers Padres Mets Cubs Trea Turner Hunter Greene Miguel Vargas
Quincy Wheeler Braves Cardinals Dodgers Phillies Padres Diamondbacks Mookie Betts Zach Gallen Corbin Carroll
Chris D. Davies Mets Cardinals Padres Braves Phillies Brewers Juan Soto Max Fried Kodai Senga
Matt Lyons Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Phillies Trea Turner Corbin Burnes Corbin Carroll
Matt Schlichting Braves Cardinals Padres Dodgers Brewers Mets Manny Machado Sandy Alcántara Matt Mervis
Brian Hemminger Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Julio Urias Jordan Walker
Merritt Rohlfing Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves Trea Turner Aaron Nola Kodai Senga

World Series predictions

Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner
Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner
westbrook Guardians Padres Guardians
Jason Philipps Guardians Braves Guardians
Blake Ruane Guardians Mets Guardians
Quincy Wheeler Mariners Padres Mariners
Chris D. Davies Blue Jays Mets Blue Jays
Matt Lyons Guardians Braves Guardians
Matt Schlichting Guardians Padres Padres
Brian Hemminger Mariners Mets Mets
Merritt Rohlfing Guardians Mets Guardians

Your turn! Copy and paste the template below to put your own predictions in the comments.

Guardians record:
Team MVP:
Rookie of the Year:
Breakout Player:
Key Acquisition:

AL East:
AL Central:
AL West:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL MVP:
AL Cy Young:
AL Rookie of the Year:

NL East:
NL Central:
NL West:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL MVP:
NL Cy Young:
NL Rookie of the Year:

AL Pennant:
NL Pennant:
World Series Winner:

