Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2023 season

It’s that time of the year again when I solicit the predictions of the Covering the Corner staff and lay them out for all to see.
I don’t know how it happens, but somehow we are always one hundred percent correct. Something about time dilation and string theory or something, I’m sure. Don’t bother looking up old predictions, because they are also all true. Just like these ones will be.
Enjoy.
Cleveland Guardians predictions
|Name
|Record
|MVP
|Rookie of the Year
|Breakout Player
|Key Acquisition
|westbrook
|86-76
|José Ramírez
|Will Brennan
|Aaron Civale
|None
|Jason Philipps
|89-73
|José Ramírez
|Will Brennan
|Bo Naylor
|Jurickson Profar
|Blake Ruane
|94-68
|Shane Bieber
|Will Brennan
|Will Brennan
|Shohei Ohtani
|Quincy Wheeler
|90-72
|José Ramírez
|Tanner Bibee
|Josh Naylor
|Wil Myers
|Chris D. Davies
|87-75
|José Ramírez
|Logan Allen
|Tim Herrin
|None
|Matt Lyons
|89-73
|José Ramírez
|Will Brennan
|Will Brennan
|None
|Matt Schlichting
|107-55
|Shane Bieber
|Gabriel Arias
|Gabriel Arias
|None
|Brian Hemminger
|95-67
|José Ramírez
|Will Brennan
|Myles Straw
|Brandon Woodruff
|Merritt Rohlfing
|94-68
|Andrés Giménez
|Will Brennan
|Will Brennan
|A bullpen arm
AL predictions
|Name
|AL East
|AL Central
|AL West
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL Wild Card
|AL MVP
|AL Cy Young
|AL Rookie of the Year
|westbrook
|Blue Jays
|Twins
|Astros
|Guardians
|Yankees
|Mariners
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shane Bieber
|Masataka Yoshida
|Jason Philipps
|Yankees
|Guardians
|Astros
|Blue Jays
|Rays
|Angels
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shane McClanahan
|Gunnar Henderson
|Blake Ruane
|Blue Jays
|Guardians
|Astros
|Yankees
|Mariners
|Orioles
|Yordan Álvarez
|Shane Bieber
|Gunnar Henderson
|Quincy Wheeler
|Rays
|Guardians
|Mariners
|Astros
|Twins
|Blue Jays
|Shohei Ohtani
|Luis Castillo
|Masataka Yoshida
|Chris D. Davies
|Yankees
|Twins
|Astros
|Guardians
|Blue Jays
|Angels
|Shohei Ohtani
|Shohei Ohtani
|Tristan Casas
|Matt Lyons
|Yankees
|Guardians
|Astros
|Blue Jays
|Mariners
|Orioles
|Shohei Ohtani
|Alek Manoah
|Gunnar Henderson
|Matt Schlichting
|Blue Jays
|Guardians
|Astros
|Mariners
|Angels
|Yankees
|Yordan Álvarez
|Shane Bieber
|Gunnar Henderson
|Brian Hemminger
|Rays
|Guardians
|Mariners
|Astros
|Yankees
|Orioles
|Shohei Ohtani
|Tyler Glasnow
|Gunnar Henderson
|Merritt Rohlfing
|Blue Jays
|Guardians
|Astros
|Yankees
|Rays
|Angels
|Shohei Ohtani
|Framber Valdez
|Masataka Yoshida
NL predictions
|Name
|NL East
|NL Central
|NL West
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL Wild Card
|NL MVP
|NL Cy Young
|NL Rookie of the Year
|westbrook
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Braves
|Phillies
|Manny Machado
|Max Fried
|Corbin Carroll
|Jason Philipps
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Cardinals
|Mets
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Spencer Strider
|Corbin Carroll
|Blake Ruane
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Mets
|Cubs
|Trea Turner
|Hunter Greene
|Miguel Vargas
|Quincy Wheeler
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Phillies
|Padres
|Diamondbacks
|Mookie Betts
|Zach Gallen
|Corbin Carroll
|Chris D. Davies
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Padres
|Braves
|Phillies
|Brewers
|Juan Soto
|Max Fried
|Kodai Senga
|Matt Lyons
|Braves
|Brewers
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Cardinals
|Phillies
|Trea Turner
|Corbin Burnes
|Corbin Carroll
|Matt Schlichting
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Brewers
|Mets
|Manny Machado
|Sandy Alcántara
|Matt Mervis
|Brian Hemminger
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Phillies
|Braves
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Julio Urias
|Jordan Walker
|Merritt Rohlfing
|Mets
|Cardinals
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Phillies
|Braves
|Trea Turner
|Aaron Nola
|Kodai Senga
World Series predictions
|Name
|AL Pennant
|NL Pennant
|World Series Winner
|westbrook
|Guardians
|Padres
|Guardians
|Jason Philipps
|Guardians
|Braves
|Guardians
|Blake Ruane
|Guardians
|Mets
|Guardians
|Quincy Wheeler
|Mariners
|Padres
|Mariners
|Chris D. Davies
|Blue Jays
|Mets
|Blue Jays
|Matt Lyons
|Guardians
|Braves
|Guardians
|Matt Schlichting
|Guardians
|Padres
|Padres
|Brian Hemminger
|Mariners
|Mets
|Mets
|Merritt Rohlfing
|Guardians
|Mets
|Guardians
Your turn! Copy and paste the template below to put your own predictions in the comments.
Guardians record:
Team MVP:
Rookie of the Year:
Breakout Player:
Key Acquisition:
AL East:
AL Central:
AL West:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL Wild Card:
AL MVP:
AL Cy Young:
AL Rookie of the Year:
NL East:
NL Central:
NL West:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL Wild Card:
NL MVP:
NL Cy Young:
NL Rookie of the Year:
AL Pennant:
NL Pennant:
World Series Winner:
