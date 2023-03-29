Covering the Corner correctly predicts the 2023 season

It’s that time of the year again when I solicit the predictions of the Covering the Corner staff and lay them out for all to see.

I don’t know how it happens, but somehow we are always one hundred percent correct. Something about time dilation and string theory or something, I’m sure. Don’t bother looking up old predictions, because they are also all true. Just like these ones will be.

Enjoy.

Cleveland Guardians predictions Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition Name Record MVP Rookie of the Year Breakout Player Key Acquisition westbrook 86-76 José Ramírez Will Brennan Aaron Civale None Jason Philipps 89-73 José Ramírez Will Brennan Bo Naylor Jurickson Profar Blake Ruane 94-68 Shane Bieber Will Brennan Will Brennan Shohei Ohtani Quincy Wheeler 90-72 José Ramírez Tanner Bibee Josh Naylor Wil Myers Chris D. Davies 87-75 José Ramírez Logan Allen Tim Herrin None Matt Lyons 89-73 José Ramírez Will Brennan Will Brennan None Matt Schlichting 107-55 Shane Bieber Gabriel Arias Gabriel Arias None Brian Hemminger 95-67 José Ramírez Will Brennan Myles Straw Brandon Woodruff Merritt Rohlfing 94-68 Andrés Giménez Will Brennan Will Brennan A bullpen arm

AL predictions Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year Name AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL Wild Card AL MVP AL Cy Young AL Rookie of the Year westbrook Blue Jays Twins Astros Guardians Yankees Mariners Shohei Ohtani Shane Bieber Masataka Yoshida Jason Philipps Yankees Guardians Astros Blue Jays Rays Angels Shohei Ohtani Shane McClanahan Gunnar Henderson Blake Ruane Blue Jays Guardians Astros Yankees Mariners Orioles Yordan Álvarez Shane Bieber Gunnar Henderson Quincy Wheeler Rays Guardians Mariners Astros Twins Blue Jays Shohei Ohtani Luis Castillo Masataka Yoshida Chris D. Davies Yankees Twins Astros Guardians Blue Jays Angels Shohei Ohtani Shohei Ohtani Tristan Casas Matt Lyons Yankees Guardians Astros Blue Jays Mariners Orioles Shohei Ohtani Alek Manoah Gunnar Henderson Matt Schlichting Blue Jays Guardians Astros Mariners Angels Yankees Yordan Álvarez Shane Bieber Gunnar Henderson Brian Hemminger Rays Guardians Mariners Astros Yankees Orioles Shohei Ohtani Tyler Glasnow Gunnar Henderson Merritt Rohlfing Blue Jays Guardians Astros Yankees Rays Angels Shohei Ohtani Framber Valdez Masataka Yoshida

NL predictions Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL Rookie of the Year Name NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL Wild Card NL MVP NL Cy Young NL Rookie of the Year westbrook Mets Cardinals Padres Dodgers Braves Phillies Manny Machado Max Fried Corbin Carroll Jason Philipps Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Mets Ronald Acuña Jr. Spencer Strider Corbin Carroll Blake Ruane Braves Cardinals Dodgers Padres Mets Cubs Trea Turner Hunter Greene Miguel Vargas Quincy Wheeler Braves Cardinals Dodgers Phillies Padres Diamondbacks Mookie Betts Zach Gallen Corbin Carroll Chris D. Davies Mets Cardinals Padres Braves Phillies Brewers Juan Soto Max Fried Kodai Senga Matt Lyons Braves Brewers Dodgers Padres Cardinals Phillies Trea Turner Corbin Burnes Corbin Carroll Matt Schlichting Braves Cardinals Padres Dodgers Brewers Mets Manny Machado Sandy Alcántara Matt Mervis Brian Hemminger Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Julio Urias Jordan Walker Merritt Rohlfing Mets Cardinals Dodgers Padres Phillies Braves Trea Turner Aaron Nola Kodai Senga

World Series predictions Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner Name AL Pennant NL Pennant World Series Winner westbrook Guardians Padres Guardians Jason Philipps Guardians Braves Guardians Blake Ruane Guardians Mets Guardians Quincy Wheeler Mariners Padres Mariners Chris D. Davies Blue Jays Mets Blue Jays Matt Lyons Guardians Braves Guardians Matt Schlichting Guardians Padres Padres Brian Hemminger Mariners Mets Mets Merritt Rohlfing Guardians Mets Guardians

Your turn! Copy and paste the template below to put your own predictions in the comments.

Guardians record:

Team MVP:

Rookie of the Year:

Breakout Player:

Key Acquisition:

AL East:

AL Central:

AL West:

AL Wild Card:

AL Wild Card:

AL Wild Card:

AL MVP:

AL Cy Young:

AL Rookie of the Year:

NL East:

NL Central:

NL West:

NL Wild Card:

NL Wild Card:

NL Wild Card:

NL MVP:

NL Cy Young:

NL Rookie of the Year:

AL Pennant:

NL Pennant:

World Series Winner: