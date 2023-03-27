Triston McKenzie removed from spring game with arm tightness

Here’s to a great week!

Amed Rosario and Johnathan Rodriguez homered for Cleveland.

Today’s baseball: at Diamondbacks, 9:40 PM EST

Guardians waiting for update on Triston McKenzie’s arm injury, hoping it’s minor | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

The starting rotation, the pride and joy of the Guardians, took an apparent hit on Sunday afternoon.

Triston McKenzie left after just one inning with what manager Terry Francona called “tightness in his right triceps” muscle. The Guardians removed McKenzie as soon as he told him his arm was tight, but it’s not known if he’ll be able to make his schedule start on Friday against the Mariners in the second game of the regular season.

Francona, speaking to reporters right after the game, said he had no updates. Later in the day the Guardians said they’d have no updates on McKenzie until Monday.

“He was just tight,” said Francona. “I’m hoping (we did this) out of an abundance of caution. We don’t have anything more, but we will.”