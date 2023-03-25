Gabriel Arias hit in hand in spring training at-bat

The big news of yesterday is something that turned out to not be big news, thankfully. Gabriel Arias was hit in the hand during last night’s 5-3 spring training win over the Cubs, but all signs point to simply a contusion — no broken bones — according to Zack Meisel and others.

Arias is on track to make the Guardians’ Opening Day roster as a super-utility player, so hopefully the swelling goes down and he’s ready to go on Thursday.

Guardians 5, Cubs 3

Myles Straw is ready for the regular season.

Today’s baseball: @ Rockies, 9:40 p.m. ET

Guardians fans: Meet the side of team president Chris Antonetti very few know — Terry Pluto | Cleveland

Love him or hate him, I don’t think anyone has more consistent access to the Guardians like Terry Pluto. Here he profiles the team’s usually mysterious president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

Guardians, Daniel Norris Agree To Minor League Deal | MLB Trade Rumors

The Guardians made a small signing yesterday, adding reliever Daniel Norris on a minor-league deal. The longtime Tigers pitcher obviously isn’t the final piece that will push Cleveland to the World Series, but I think there’s something here the Guardians can work with. He’s got a high spin rate on his fastball, misses a lot of bats, and features a sweeping slider that has shown some promise.

Guardians’ Gabriel Arias leaves game after getting hit in the right hand by pitch | Cleveland

More details from the Arias injury; the Guardians seem optimistic that it’s nothing.

Guardians-Mariners Opening Day starting pitchers: Bieber vs. Castillo | MLB

The Opening Day matchup is set, and it’s gonna be a doozy. Shane Bieber will face Luis Castillo, two pitchers who could be in the running for the AL Cy Young at the end of the year.

AL Central Preview w/ Andre Knott from Bally Sports | Apple Podcast

Andre Knott went on the Cespedes Family BBQ’s podcast, and as always, had some behind-the-scenes tidbits to share.

