It’s the final countdown: Opening Day only a week away

In a mere week — seven days, 13 hours, and 10 minutes from the time this is posted, to be exact — the Cleveland Guardians will take the field at T-Mobile Park to open their season against the Seattle Mariners. Shane Bieber will be on the mound, José Ramírez will be swagger-walking his way out to the batter’s box, and baseball will be underway.

We’re in the final stretch of a surprisingly pleasant offseason, with the Guardians making some additions and not trading away any fan-favorite players to rile up the fanbase. An extension or two would be nice before the team departs for the Great North West, but for now, the team looks just about set and they look like the same fun group that carried the hearts of Cleveland all the way to the brink of the ALCS last year.

The team had an off-day yesterday, but tonight they’ll take on the Giants. After that, it’s five more spring games before full attention turns to the regular season and Opening Day.

Since it’s a Slow News Day™️, how about we open it up as a question? What are your plans for Opening Day, seeing as the team won’t be playing their first game until 10 p.m. on a Thursday? Staying up anyway and waking up after a short nap to go to work? Taking Friday off? Are you someone living on the West Coast who will finally get to watch their favorite team in a normal primetime slot? Let’s hear it.

Today’s baseball: @ Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET

