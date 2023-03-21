Note: Some idiot said the wrong episode number in the intro. He has been fired.

Thanks for checking out the latest episode of Disgusting Baseball! If you enjoyed that episode and want to hear more, please consider subscribing to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. And consider leaving a review or comment to let us know what you think. Every little bit helps us keep this bad boy going.

Intro and outro music: I’m In Your Mind Fuzz by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.