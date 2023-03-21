 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disgusting Baseball Podcast Ep. 204

In this week’s Disgusting Baseball, we debut America’s new favorite game show, “CC, Lee, or C.C. Lee,” preview some more Guardians players for the upcoming season, discuss the excitement of the WBC’s final couple rounds, and more!

Matt Lyons and Merritt Rohlfing
Note: Some idiot said the wrong episode number in the intro. He has been fired.

Intro and outro music: I’m In Your Mind Fuzz by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

