Chris Antonetti “optimistic” about Guardians extension candidates

USA 14, Cuba 2

The United States put on a semi-final offensive show, with Trea Turner blasting two more home runs. Team USA advances to the finals, where they’ll meet either Japan or Mexico.

"We're playing because we love this game, we love this country. That's a great feeling, man. I'm so proud to be out here."



Adam Wainwright joined @Ken_Rosenthal after earning the win for @USABaseball to secure a spot in the WBC Championship! pic.twitter.com/8ZTE63WQEq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023

Guardians 3, Rockies 1

Shane Bieber was excellent, allowing just one run over seven innings.

Cleveland Guardians news

Chris Antonetti talks Guardians roster and extension talks | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

As expected, Antonetti wouldn’t reveal too much information about the progress he and the club have made with any of the likely extension candidates on the roster, but he at least seemed hopeful something would get done. “I’ll be optimistic,” he said with a grin. “I’m optimistic something will happen. … Hopefully that optimism translates to reality.” Antonetti wouldn’t specify how many players he’s optimistic about extending, but there are a handful who could fall into this category. Starters like Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie quickly come to mind. Position players like Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan or even Amed Rosario could also be negotiating. It wouldn’t be surprising to have more clarity on the situation over the next week.

