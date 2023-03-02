Daniel Espino tops MLB Pipeline’s latest top Guardians prospects list

MLB Pipeline released their top-30 Guardians prospect list today, headlined by a pair of powerful pitchers.

Daniel Espino tops the list, which shouldn’t be a surprise given he is also MLB.com’s No. 16 prospect in all of baseball. Jim Callis, who wrote up the top-30 list, notes Espino’s health as a question mark but it was apparently not enough of a concern to drop him in the list. I guess if you were already aware of his health issues prior to the shoulder injury in January, you probably aren’t too put off by another.

The top 10 are as follows (ETA to the majors in parenthesis):

Daniel Espnino, RHP (2023) Gavin Williams, RHP (2023) George Valera, OF (2023) Bo Naylor, C (2023) Tanner Bibee, RHP (2023) Brayan Rocchio, SS/2B (2023) Chase DeLauter, OF (2025) Logan Allen, LHP (2023) Gabriel Arias, INF (2023) Angel Martinez, SS/2B (2024)

When MLB Pipeline releases their top prospects, they also lays out the system's top tools. Espino’s 80-grade fastball tops everything, with Gavin Williams finishing with the best curveball (55), Jhonkeynsey Noel with the most power (60), Will Brennan with the best hit tool (55), and Gabriel Arias with the best arm (70).