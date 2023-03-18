Mexico’s comeback win over Puerto Rico propels them to WBC semifinals

Another incredible night of baseball thanks to the World Baseball Classic. In last night’s only game, Mexico overcame a 4-0 deficit to top Puerto Rico, 5-4. The atmosphere was playoff-worthy.

MEXICO HAS THE LEAD!



After being down 4-0 in the 1st, Mexico has come back and will carry a lead into the 8th inning!



: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/XGQ0qdbceK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 18, 2023

Also, Randy Arozarena did this:

Mexico will be running into a juggernaut in the semifinals when they face off against undefeated Japan, who handily won Pool B and defeated Italy, 9-3, in the quarterfinal round.

Tonight, USA takes on Team Andrés Giménez and other players born in Venezuela. This could easily end up being the best game of the tournament, so if you haven’t watched yet and want to dip your toes in, tonight at 7 p.m. ET is a perfect time.

Guardians 1, Reds 7

Box Score

Well, at least Joey Votto and old friend Will Benson had a good time. The Guardians were held to just five hits in their loss, however, and two of them came from Steven Kwan. Aaron Civale allowed three runs in 3.2 innings and struck out four.

Today’s baseball: @ Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (no broadcast) / vs. Mariners, 9:05 p.m. ET (no broadcast)

Cleveland Guardians news

Patience with prospects could pay off for Guardians | MLB

Only time will tell if the Guardians’ hoarding of prospects will pay off, but for now, all we know is that they have an absolutely stacked farm system, and it all starts with scouting. MLB.com interviewed Guardians assistant GM James Harris about it.

“We’ve had success. It starts with our scouting group,” Harris said. “People have identified strike-throwers, guys who have some athleticism, mature bodies who come into our system and are open to partner with us. It’s not a system where it’s like a factory where you come in and we create the same pitcher. It’s one where we partner with a pitcher, help him understand his strengths and then complement those strengths.”

That is the perfect answer, and it’s also what we’ve observed of the Guardians organization over the last few years. Their love of polished college arms is no secret, and they excel at building on what those pitchers already do. I assume their secret sauce in getting pitchers to add velocity is just that — taking what they already do and amplifying it instead of trying to mold every pitcher the same way.

Former Guardians DH Franmil Reyes is having a nifty little spring for the Royals | Away Back Gone

No reason we can’t be happy for Franmil Reyes having a good spring after the troubles he went through at the plate last year.

Cleveland Guardians 2023 Season Preview | Just Baseball

It’s always fun reading in-depth series previews from places that cover all 30 teams. I’ve read many opinions from people who follow the Guardians — and only the Guardians — closely, but sometimes it’s a nice palette cleanser to see what the baseball world at large thinks about your favorite team. In this case, Just Baseball has George Valera starting the season on the major-league roster. That seems wildly optimistic, but I’ll take it.

World Baseball Classic is a great idea that doesn’t fit: The week in baseball | Cleveland

Old Man Yells at Baseball Tournament.

Around the league