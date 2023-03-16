Guardians have a plan for Myles Straw

Rain canceled yesterday’s spring training game, but hopefully you caught some of the World Baseball Classic action. With USA and Puerto Rico both winning yesterday, the Quarterfinal brackets are set, as seen here via MLB.com.

For my money, USA vs. Venezuela is the one to watch — Puerto Rico and Japan both seem like they can handle Italy and Mexico, respectively. But Venezuela is absolutely stacked and Team USA has looked shakier than many expected. Also, Andrés Giménez will be there. He rules.

In the meantime ...

Cleveland Guardians news

Straw aims to add lumber to leather, lightning | MLB

The title seems like Myles Straw is preparing to be a superhero, but really it sounds like the Guardians want him to bunt for hits and stop swinging at so many bad pitches. Luckily, that’s exactly what spring training is for, and he’s reportedly been working on it. Now let's see if the results show up next month.

Josh Bell’s big chance in a lineup that desperately needs him – Terry’s Talkin Guardians | Cleveland

Quotes don’t mean anything until they turn into action, but it sure sounds like Josh Bell is ready to go off. For now, I’ll take it.

“I didn’t have the second half I wanted,” Bell said. “This is chance to solidify the rest of my career. With the shift (going away) and with this team, I could have countless opportunities to drive in runs.”

‘Slow-motion’ crash: How Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy will affect teams, fans | The Score

The long, winding story of how Diamond Sports fell apart.

Around the league