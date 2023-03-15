Several top Guardians prospects optioned

First of all, it’s pretty cool that “Several top Guardians prospects” is a concept that really exists. But, yeah, a bunch of them were optioned yesterday and will thus not be on the Opening Day roster. They are:
Guardians moves:— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 14, 2023
Optioned:
Jason Bilous
Brayan Rocchio
Jose Tena
Angel Martinez
Juan Brito
Jhonkensy Noel
Reassigned:
Caleb Simpson
Is it a problem that they had to be optioned in the first place because they’re all on the 40-man roster? We’ll find out eventually!
Guardians in the WBC
- Andrés Giménez batted in this run for the currently unstoppable Venezuelan team.
- Bo Naylor put the bat on the baseball and landed this disgusting hit onto a patch of grass.
Around baseball
- Logan Webb was named SFG’s Opening Day starter.
- Fred Freeman appeared to injure his hamstring while World Baseballing.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand was sent to minor league camp by the Reds
- The Detroit Tigers placed Tarik Skubal on the 60-day IL.
- ...and signed Duque Hebbert, a Nicaraguan pitcher who “struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez and Rafael Devers in the 9th inning” the other day.
- The Braves optioned Ian Anderson to AAA. Sigh. Pitchers.
Loading comments...