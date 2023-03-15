 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Several top Guardians prospects optioned

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By westbrook
First of all, it’s pretty cool that “Several top Guardians prospects” is a concept that really exists. But, yeah, a bunch of them were optioned yesterday and will thus not be on the Opening Day roster. They are:

Is it a problem that they had to be optioned in the first place because they’re all on the 40-man roster? We’ll find out eventually!

Guardians in the WBC

  • Andrés Giménez batted in this run for the currently unstoppable Venezuelan team.
  • Bo Naylor put the bat on the baseball and landed this disgusting hit onto a patch of grass.

Around baseball

