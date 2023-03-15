Several top Guardians prospects optioned

First of all, it’s pretty cool that “Several top Guardians prospects” is a concept that really exists. But, yeah, a bunch of them were optioned yesterday and will thus not be on the Opening Day roster. They are:

Guardians moves:



Optioned:

Jason Bilous

Brayan Rocchio

Jose Tena

Angel Martinez

Juan Brito

Jhonkensy Noel



Reassigned:

Caleb Simpson — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) March 14, 2023

Is it a problem that they had to be optioned in the first place because they’re all on the 40-man roster? We’ll find out eventually!

Guardians in the WBC

Andrés Giménez batted in this run for the currently unstoppable Venezuelan team.

Bo Naylor put the bat on the baseball and landed this disgusting hit onto a patch of grass.

Around baseball