Mike Trout leads USA to 12-1 mercy-rule win over Canada

Listen, I’m just writing about Mike Trout in preparation for the Guardians trading for him at the deadline, y’know? Yesterday, the obvious future Guard led a USA team that absolutely dominated their maple-loving neighbors, 12-1. The game ended in the seventh due to the WBC’s mercy rules.

Big fly for @MikeTrout to cap off a nine-run first for Team USA! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RjioUh8EnX — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2023

Along with Trout’s home run, Nolan Arenado, J.T. Realmuto, and Trea Turner each had two hits. Lance Lynn dominated over 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and just the one earned run. Since Lynn was so good and the game only went seven innings, it resulted in a box score that almost looked like the regular season — team USA only needed two pitchers and there were only three substitutions on offense. So beautiful I could weep.

There was some actual Guardians action in the WBC yesterday with this bases-loaded single up the middle from Dayan Frias.

Dayan Frias with a bases-loaded knock for Team Colombia! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/TxrEneTDcp — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 13, 2023

Colombia ultimately fell to Great Britain, 7-5, but it wasn’t Dayan’s fault.

Guardians 4, Dodgers 11

Box Score

Another ugly spring loss for the Andrés Giménes-less Guardians, this time falling to the Dodgers, 11-4. Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio each had a pair of hits and Will Brennan did this, though. So that’s fun.

#Guardians OF Will Brennan showing some opposite field pop with a solo HR today in the 1st inning vs the Dodgers. The HR for Brennan was his 1st of the spring. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/MZQllNoYUY — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) March 14, 2023

Cleveland Guardians news

Reports: Bally Sports could lose Cleveland Guardians games prior to season | Akron Beacon Journal

The Guardians are one of four teams who may be left without a broadcast partner before the season begins, but MLB has a plan to continue showing games on TV.

Around the league