Joey Cantillo optioned to Triple-A, but impresses during spring training

KC blasted four home runs off Cleveland pitching, while prospect Jhonkensy Noel homered for the good guys.

Today’s Game: vs Dodgers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Guardians send down George Valera, Logan Allen, Joey Cantillo, Peyton Battenfield | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Cantillo made his Cactus League debut for the Guardians on Saturday with a scoreless seventh inning in a 4-2 win over Oakland. He struck out one and walked one.

The left-hander came to Cleveland as part of the Mike Clevinger deal in 2020. The Guardians love his stuff, but he’s had trouble staying healthy. He made just 14 appearances, including 13 starts, last year at Class AA Akron, but Cleveland still added him to the 40-man roster.

“He’s a kid that’s coming off of some arm issues last year,” manager Terry Francona told reporters at the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. “He’s an ultra-competitive kid, so he didn’t want to hear that message from us (that he was getting sent down), which isn’t so bad. But sometimes you’ve got to protect kids from themselves.