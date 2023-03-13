Over/Under 2023 Preview: Will Brennan

Based on ZiPS projections, Will Brennan is expected to finish 2023 with the following stats:

126 G, 555 PA, 8 HR, 10 SB, 6.8% BB%, 14.4% K%, .257/.315/.372, 96 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR

Blake Ruane’s prediction: UNDER

I think we need a stage an intervention for ZiPS.

In what world is Will Brennan going to log 555 plate appearances this season?

Even if he is able to secure an Opening Day roster spot, he will start the season as the Guardians’ fourth outfielder. Brennan would need a Steven Kwan-esque start to the season to steal an everyday lineup spot from Myles Straw or Oscar Gonzalez, both of whom are currently blocking his path to significant playing time at the big-league level.

I’ll concede that ZiPS’s projection for Brennan is possible. It’s possible that Straw’s legs fall off chasing down a fly ball in center field. It’s possible Gonzalez loses his grip on reality and retires from professional baseball to lead the world’s first expedition to Bikini Bottom. Jokes aside, injuries are always a possibility. Neither Straw nor Gonzalez is invulnerable, and both certainly have their share of questions in terms of plate production entering the season.

But I’m not betting on “possible” being “probable” when it comes to Brennan’s production this season. I’m as curious as anyone to see what role he will play in Cleveland this season, but it’s probably best to temper expectations until that picture becomes much clearer.