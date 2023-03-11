Bo Naylor optioned to Triple-A to start 2023 season

Bo Naylor is headed back to Columbus to start the 2023 season. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise — Naylor may be the future at catcher, but it’s difficult to deny that he could use some more work in Triple-A.

The Guardians added several catchers in the offseason to prepare for this, most notably Mike Zunino, who will get the lion’s share of innings behind the plate if he can stay healthy. Naylor’s demotion means that a battle for the backup spot is underway between Cam Gallagher, Meibrys Viloria, and Bryan Lavastida. Among those, only Lavastida currently occupies a spot on the 40-man roster, meaning the other two would require a move if they win out of spring training.

Naylor, meanwhile, will get everyday work at catcher in Triple-A as he prepares to eventually take over the spot in Cleveland. This was the first of Naylor’s three options used, and there’s a decent chance it’s the last.

One unfortunate aspect of the news is the timing. Naylor is currently away preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic for his home country of Canada, but rosters needed to start getting trimmed down back home. The Guardians were prepared for this, however, and already braced him that the news may have to come over the phone instead of in person.

“We probably over-communicated, but we told him, ‘While you’re [at the World Baseball Classic], we may have to make [a move], and we’ll call you,’” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We told him, ‘When you come back, we’ll sit and talk,’ because none of us were very comfortable over the phone.”

Canada opens pool play tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET against Great Britain.

Guardians 3, Brewers 12

Just keep reminding yourself that this is spring training and none of it matters — we’ll get through this together. Will Brennan had two hits yesterday, but that was really the only highlight.

Today’s baseball: vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m. ET (no broadcast)

