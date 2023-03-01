 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Bell under investigation for trying to shoot down balloon with baseball

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The Guardians played two games yesterday, one against Seattle, and one against Kansas City. They scored a lot of runs, and also allowed a lot of runs. Josh Bell hit a baseball to Neptune.

DID YOU KNOW that Triston McKenzie led MLB last season in 12-strikeout starts?

