Josh Bell under investigation for trying to shoot down balloon with baseball

The Guardians played two games yesterday, one against Seattle, and one against Kansas City. They scored a lot of runs, and also allowed a lot of runs. Josh Bell hit a baseball to Neptune.
The sound this makes off Josh Bell's bat is one we could get used to. #CLESpring pic.twitter.com/wAtzuIVdDS— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 28, 2023
DID YOU KNOW that Triston McKenzie led MLB last season in 12-strikeout starts?
Around baseball
- Individuals who have experienced the new rules in the minor leagues suddenly have valuable knowledge.
- dream scenario: a half inning without umpires
- Gavin Lux is likely out for the season. His ACL is torn.
- • Tyler Glasnow is out 6-8 weeks. Oblique.
- • Joe Musgrove fractured his toe in the weight room.
- Jordan Luplow is also dealing with an imperfect oblique.
- Patrick Corbin is ready for the season to begin.
- Spring games are currently tracking 21 minutes faster.
- How is the Reds farm system doing? Fangraphs has the scoop.
