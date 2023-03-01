Josh Bell under investigation for trying to shoot down balloon with baseball

The Guardians played two games yesterday, one against Seattle, and one against Kansas City. They scored a lot of runs, and also allowed a lot of runs. Josh Bell hit a baseball to Neptune.

The sound this makes off Josh Bell's bat is one we could get used to. #CLESpring pic.twitter.com/wAtzuIVdDS — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 28, 2023

DID YOU KNOW that Triston McKenzie led MLB last season in 12-strikeout starts?

Around baseball