Bo Bichette was February 7th’s happiest baseball player

A very slow news day means we’re starting with a very lame attempt at that Bo Bichette meme from a couple years ago.........
You ready?...........
................
...... By signing a 3-year contract with Toronto, Bo Bichette now has Mo’ Cashette.
Aaaalrighty. On to the rest of the “news”...
- LGFT Tyler Naquin is still without a contract for 2023.
- Apparently Sam Hilliard is on the Braves now, and Fangraphs makes the case that he should be their everyday LF.
- The Rays are selling $10 tickets to every home game this season. The Guardians really should already be doing this.
