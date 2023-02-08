 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bo Bichette was February 7th’s happiest baseball player

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

By westbrook
/ new
Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door - Season 1
Not Bo’s hands
Photo by: Sophy Holland/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A very slow news day means we’re starting with a very lame attempt at that Bo Bichette meme from a couple years ago.........

You ready?...........

................

...... By signing a 3-year contract with Toronto, Bo Bichette now has Mo’ Cashette.

Aaaalrighty. On to the rest of the “news”...

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...