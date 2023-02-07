Get ready for spring training

Not a lot of news yesterday outside of general spring training excitement, so allow me to use this opportunity to once again remind you that Covering the Corner has a Discord!

It’s put together (and managed) by community member evilchameleon, who you may recognize from many a Game Threads. Come for the live Guardians discussion; stay for the server emojis of Josh Naylor’s face.

>>>Join the Discord server here<<<

Cleveland Guardians news

What to know about Guardians’ Spring Training | MLB

All the odds and ends to know about spring training when the Guardians report to Goodyear, Arizona next year.

Sunday Notes: Carter Hawkins Compares the Cubs and Cleveland | FanGraphs

The Cubs executive had a lot of nice things to say about the Guards in this interview from the GM Meetings in November.

“I would say the Guardians have done a great job of finding guys and then individualizing their performance plans,” the executive told me. “If you look at a guy like Eli Morgan, he’s a significantly different type of pitcher than Triston McKenzie. They had individualized plans, and with the help of a great coaches and a great process, the Guardians are maximizing their potential.”

Around the league