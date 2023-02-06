Josh Bell’s history of first half success a welcome addition to Guardians

Here’s to a great week!
Cleveland Guardians news
Josh Bell could bring hot start to Guardians | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
Bell has built a reputation of getting off to a hot start. Guardians manager Terry Francona’s teams have been known for the opposite. Bell can bring some nice pop and energy to this lineup in the early (and sometimes brutal) weeks of the regular season in Cleveland. Last year, he was tremendous with the Nationals before he was sent to San Diego at the Trade Deadline, hitting .301 with an .877 OPS in 103 games. In his lone All-Star season in 2019, Bell hit .302 with a 1.024 OPS in the first half, compared to a .233 average with a .780 OPS in the second half. In his career splits, the trend remains the same.
How John Adams went from drummer to hero for Cleveland and the Guardians | cleveland.com
As @CleGuardians fans remember the man behind the drumbeat that energized their team for close to five decades, John Adams’ legacy will also live on at the @baseballhall, where a pair of his drum mallets will be preserved forever in Cooperstown. https://t.co/Tq2Po02tz8— Jon Shestakofsky (@Shesta_HOF) February 5, 2023
Around the league
- Mets to hire Carlos Beltrán for front office role.
- Rays extend Yandy Díaz through 2025.
- Miguel Rojas, Dodgers reach contract extension.
- Braves’ starting rotation looks to be clear strength for National League contender.
