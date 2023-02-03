IT’S TRUCK DAY

This is not a drill — trucks carrying equipment for the Cleveland Guardians are bound for Goodyear, Arizona today, unofficially marking the beginning of baseball season hype (if it didn’t already start).

The trucks are on their way, and pitchers and catchers will follow in less than two weeks, with full team workouts starting on Feb. 21.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians’ trucks to depart for 2023 spring training: Full list of reporting dates | WKYC

During spring training, the Guardians will play 15 home games at Goodyear Ballpark and 17 overall, as the Guardians will be the visiting team for two games against the Reds.

2023 MLB farm system rankings: Kiley McDaniel on all 30 teams | ESPN+ ($$)

Kiley McDaniel over at ESPN ranks the Guardians’ farm system as No. 3 in the league, with seven prospects in the top-100. The next closest AL Central team is the Twins at No. 17.

The Cal Quantrill Quandary | Pitcher List

Nobody can seem to figure out what makes Cal Quantrill tick, but he keeps getting results.

Around the league