Guardians drop first spring training game, season is over

A real shame, too. I thought they had a chance this year.
Guardians 3, Reds 4
Steven Kwan and Gabriel Arias looked ready for the season already, with a pair of hits each. David Fry and newcomer Roman Quinn each homered in the loss, as well.
If the Guardians do decide to continue playing after the shame of losing a single spring training game, they will play today again at 3:05 p.m. ET against the Rangers.
Cleveland Guardians news
Farewell to Jason Kipnis, a Cleveland fan favorite | MLB
A look back at some of Jason Kipnis’ biggest moments in a Cleveland uniform.
The start of Cleveland Guardians spring training breathes optimism into every fan | Away Back Gone
Every team has a shot at the World Series in spring training.
Around the league
- The MLBPA says they will never agree to a salary cap.
- CB Bucknor is doing CB Bucknor things.
- The Red Sox-Braves game ended on a pitch clock violation.
- Albert Pujols sounds happy with retirement.
