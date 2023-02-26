Guardians drop first spring training game, season is over

A real shame, too. I thought they had a chance this year.

Guardians 3, Reds 4

Steven Kwan and Gabriel Arias looked ready for the season already, with a pair of hits each. David Fry and newcomer Roman Quinn each homered in the loss, as well.

If the Guardians do decide to continue playing after the shame of losing a single spring training game, they will play today again at 3:05 p.m. ET against the Rangers.

