Myles Straw dealing with knee soreness

Myles Straw is out for a few days due to a sore right knee. Once game action begins, Straw is likely to miss the first two or three of them. It seems that this is extremely precautionary and something we wouldn’t have even heard about if these games meant absolutely anything.
But while Straw is on the mend, treating February like February, Terry Francona is in midseason form.
Around the league
- The Brewers have signed LGFT Tyler Naquin to a MILB deal.
- and they did the exact same thing with Luke Voit.
- The Twins have added Donovan Solano to their bench. Solano is somehow 35 years old. Meaning WE are officially #washed.
- Royals outfielder Drew Waters is out six weeks because of a strained oblique.
- Players attempting to steal home were less successful in 2022 than they were in 2021.
