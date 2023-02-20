Gabriel Arias, professional outfielder

There is plenty of Guards news to take in today with spring training going on, but first:

Cleveland Guardians news

Fighting for roster spot, Arias to test new position | Cleveland

Gabriel Arias only has a handful of outfield innings under his belt, but they all came towards the end of last year in Triple-A when the Guardians were trying to figure out how to work his bat into their lineup. Now he’s out there again in spring training, doing whatever he can to earn a spot on a team that is suddenly flush with potential at the major-league level.

“One, we always try to tell the truth,” Francona said. “I think we view Gabby as an everyday player at some point in his career. If you look around right now, we got [José Ramírez], we got Amed [Rosario], we got [Andrés] Giménez. OK, what’s your best way to be able to impact the Major League club?”

Guardians’ Amed Rosario, amidst a blizzard of dollars for shortstops, keeps his head clear | Cleveland

While he may not be expecting to cash in Trea Turner money, Amed Rosario is a shortstop and a free agent after this season. As a 28-year-old with blazing speed, he’ll have value out there somewhere; having a big (likely) finale with the Guardians would benefit him as well as his team in 2023.

Guardians spring training guide: 58 notes for 58 players, from Allen to Zunino | The Athletic $$$

I don’t think you’ll find a more comprehensive list of all 58 players currently at spring training with the Guardians. If you have an Athletic subscription, it’s worth keeping this handy.

