Spring training is right around the corner

Any day now we’ll be getting our first video of a pitcher throwing in front of an airplane graveyard — the sound of a ball hitting a glove echoing through whatever shaky phone camera the beat reporter is using. Shortly after that, we’ll get our first spring training game, and the 2023 season will be off and running.

Compared to previous offseasons, these past couple of months have been a breeze. No name change or outgoing superstar to argue about really cool tempers around the internet. Perhaps it’s an understatement to say it’s been slow on the news front, but the Guardians will enter 2023 with mostly the same team that took the Yankees to Game 5 in the ALDS, plus the addition of Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. It could be worse.

There’s less anxiousness and contempt going into the season, and more excitement for what the kids can do on the field. It’s nice, and I can’t wait to see it unfold.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 spring training broadcast schedule | Cleveland

Still no word on the real start to the season (Truck Day), but the Guardians have released their spring training broadcast schedule. Games begin on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Funeral plans announced for John Adams, longtime Cleveland drummer, baseball fan | Cleveland19

The Guardians also announced funeral plans for longtime Cleveland fan John Adams, who passed away earlier this week. Calling hours will be tomorrow with a mass following on Saturday.

Triston McKenzie, Tito Francona & Cleveland Guardians will build off of 2022 MLB Playoffs | YouTube

A great series of interviews from last weekend’s Guards Fest, although I still can’t believe that “best-looking manager in baseball” story has kept going.

Around the league