SB Nation Reacts: Have the Guardians done enough during free agency?

This week’s (month’s?) SB Nation Reacts survey is as simple as the title: Did the Guards do enough in free agency?

For reference, they inked major-league deals with Josh Bell ($33 million, two years) and Mike Zunino ($6 million, one year) to go with a handful of minor-league deals including Roman Quinn, Touki Toussaint, and Cam Gallagher. They technically also re-signed Anthony Gose to a minor-league deal, although he won’t pitch until 2024 due to reconstructive elbow surgery.