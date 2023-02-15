The Lake County Captains will finally stream home games on MiLB.TV

The Lake County Captains announced today that they will be joining MiLB.TV to broadcast home games for the upcoming season. They were the last minor-league team in the Guardians organization to not broadcast games last season.

If you haven’t watched MiLB.TV broadcasts before, this will be a good season to start as the service is being rolled into MLB.TV for $149.99 for the full season or $24.99 per month.

All MLB.TV subscribers will have access to Minor League Baseball included as part of their subscription — which means fans can follow former Captains players and other Cleveland Guardians’ prospects by watching the Guardians’ Double-A Affiliate Akron Rubberducks and Triple-A Affiliate Columbus Clippers’ home games.

Broadcast quality can be a mixed bag with minor-league teams, ranging from shaky, blurry outfield cameras to the near-professional quality of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. No matter what quality the Captains come out with next year, it will be leagues better than nothing.

Lake County, being the Guardians’ High-A affiliate, features a lot of young prospects as they are starting to find their footing in the minors, but before they start getting attention for potential major-league promotions. Watching Captains games is your chance to say “hey I recognize that guy” when he makes the majors in two or three years, and be well-informed for discussions during our yearly top prospects countdown.

Minor-league assignments have not been announced yet, but you might see infielder Juan Brito making his Guardians affiliate debut since coming over from the Rockies, along with pitchers Jack Leftwich, Josh Wolf, and Ethan Hankins starting the season with the Captains.