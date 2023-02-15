 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Some pitchers and some catchers (and some first basemen) have reported

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

By westbrook
“Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez will serve as the hitting coach for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic”

Around baseball

• The Padres plan on sticking Juan Soto in LF this year.

• James Paxton is allegedly healthy.

• Masataka Yoshida is seemingly going to bat leadoff for Boston.

• The Baseballin’ Cardinals have extended John Mozeliak’s contract.

• The Padres have signed Michael Wacha.

• Nick Senzel couldn’t walk for four months.

