Some pitchers and some catchers (and some first basemen) have reported

Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Cal Quantrill throwing bullpens. pic.twitter.com/w5XlxHNDBS— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) February 14, 2023
Josh Bell in the cage pic.twitter.com/DeAVjgkFWz— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) February 14, 2023
Additionally,
“Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez will serve as the hitting coach for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic”
Around baseball
• The Padres plan on sticking Juan Soto in LF this year.
• James Paxton is allegedly healthy.
• Masataka Yoshida is seemingly going to bat leadoff for Boston.
• The Baseballin’ Cardinals have extended John Mozeliak’s contract.
• The Padres have signed Michael Wacha.
• Nick Senzel couldn’t walk for four months.
