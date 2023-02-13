Guardians TV situation is complicated and messy

Here’s to a great week!

MLB confident fans will get to see Guardians on TV in 2023 | cleveland.com

The times they are a-changin’. From Paul Hoynes:

The Guardians receive between $47 million and $52 million a year from their RSN. It is a critical source of income for them. If DSG is unable to pay teams, MLB is prepared to step in and fulfill fans’ expectations by producing and delivering games on TV and digitally. MLB has been live streaming games since 2002, and its digital platform should allow teams to broadcast games as scheduled. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press on Friday, “I think you should assume that if Diamond doesn’t broadcast, we’ll be in a position to step in. Our goal would be to make games available not only within the traditional cable bundle but on the digital side, as well.”

3 storylines to watch in Guardians’ camp | cleguardians.com

Bullpen, catcher, and prospects are highlighted here.

Happy Baseball Season, everyone! — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) February 13, 2023

