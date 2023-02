A pretty slow day around baseball, but here are some things you might want to know:

• Dexter Fowler has retired.

• Wily Peralta has signed a MILB deal with Washington. He’s probably capable of better than 95% of the innings the Nats pitched in 2022.

• Chad Green has signed a complicated contract with Toronto. Long live Chad Green.

• Tony Gonsolin and the LA Dodgers teamed up to avoid arbitration.

Now, back to your regularly scheduled gambling ads…