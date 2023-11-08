Wednesday open free agency rumors thread

As usual, we’ve reached that point. That point where absolutely nothing is happening.

#Bob shared his thoughts on Ohtani, which means that’s one team that isn’t getting him.

And Joey Votto could head back to Canada, perhaps?

But probably not to Minnesota, since they plan on having a lower payroll in 2024 than they did in 2023. This would get you laughed out of existence in any other pro sport, but yay!

Not much else to talk about as of now. Maybe something will happen later in the day for us to discuss.

At least we have a manager.