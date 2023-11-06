News and Notes: Day Six of Waiting on Craig Counsell to Make Up His Mind

It’s Monday, November 6, 2023 and the Guardians still don’t have a manager. Paul Hoynes reported that if it’s not Counsell, it’ll likely be Mariners’ quality control coach Stephen Vogt or Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Both seem like great guys, just wish they’d make a decision. Meanwhile, it sure doesn’t sound like Counsell is likely to come to Cleveland:

A final decision has yet to come from Craig Counsell on where he intends on managing but those I talk to still believe a return to MIL is a very legitimate possibility. Comes down to $, job security, and preference. Decision expected soon, Mets still in it as of now. — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) November 5, 2023

Today is the last day teams have exclusive negotiating rights with impending free agents. I’m sure that Reynaldo Lopez deal is getting finalized as we speak, right, Antonetti? Right?? Teams also must extend qualifying offers by 5pm. The GM Meetings start tomorrow in Arizona and will go through Thursday. Here’s an article going through some offseason dates to keep in mind.

Peter Bendix was hired as head of baseball operations of the Marlins. Our very own Westbrook reminds us that he used to be a commenter on this site:

Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo got starts in the Arizona Fall League All-Star game. DeLauter was 0 for 3 with a walk, but Manzardo was 1 for 3 with a two-run homer.

Kyle Manzardo with a big homer to right center in the AFL Fall Stars game.#Guardians #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/zNTNkHDzTs — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) November 6, 2023

I’m sure this 433 foot home run only affirmed that he needs to “work on his defense” until June.