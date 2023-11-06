 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Day Six of Waiting on Craig Counsell to Make Up His Mind

By Quincy Wheeler
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

It’s Monday, November 6, 2023 and the Guardians still don’t have a manager. Paul Hoynes reported that if it’s not Counsell, it’ll likely be Mariners’ quality control coach Stephen Vogt or Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Both seem like great guys, just wish they’d make a decision. Meanwhile, it sure doesn’t sound like Counsell is likely to come to Cleveland:

Today is the last day teams have exclusive negotiating rights with impending free agents. I’m sure that Reynaldo Lopez deal is getting finalized as we speak, right, Antonetti? Right?? Teams also must extend qualifying offers by 5pm. The GM Meetings start tomorrow in Arizona and will go through Thursday. Here’s an article going through some offseason dates to keep in mind.

Peter Bendix was hired as head of baseball operations of the Marlins. Our very own Westbrook reminds us that he used to be a commenter on this site:

Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo got starts in the Arizona Fall League All-Star game. DeLauter was 0 for 3 with a walk, but Manzardo was 1 for 3 with a two-run homer.

I’m sure this 433 foot home run only affirmed that he needs to “work on his defense” until June.

