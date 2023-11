What’s the over/under on how many RBI he has against the 2024 Guardians?

Introducing our newest Tiger!



We have acquired OF Mark Canha from Milwaukee, in exchange for Minor League RHP Blake Holub. pic.twitter.com/cPml61DDIC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 4, 2023

Opt-outs

• The Reds said “nope” to Joey Votto’s $20M option.

• The White Sox said “nope” to Tim Anderson’s $14M option. Lol.

• Marcus Stroman said “nope” to Marcus Stroman’s $21M option.