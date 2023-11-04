News and Notes: Waiting to Hear From Craig Counsell

Everyone seems to be waiting to hear back from Craig Counsell. This article summarizes the latest news. Seems like he will definitely have made a decision by the end of the GM Meetings, which is Thursday, November 9th. We will see if the Guardians get an answer before then or not.

Personally, I'd move ahead with the best candidate who wants to be here rather than waiting for a candidate who reportedly wants to be in Milwaukee. But there's a reason I'm not POBO of the Guardians and Chris Antonetti is.

The Guardians added outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez to the 40-man roster before he became a minor-league free agent. I'm glad Johnny Rod is getting a shot to further develop on the good things he did last year.

Kyle Manzardo, Chase DeLauter and Ryan Webb have made the AFL All-Star Team. In yesterday's Javelina's game, Manzardo went 0 for 5, DeLauter went 1 for 3 with a double and walk, Ross Carver gave up 4 runs in 3 innings, Eric Sabrowski had 2/3rds of a scoreless inning with a K, and Bradley Hanner had a scoreless inning with a walk and a K.