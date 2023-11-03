75 Years and Counting, Part XV: The Story of the 1963 Cleveland Indians

Guess the year: A Cleveland Indians team gets off to a fast start and falters down the stretch, leading to a managerial change.

Chances are, if you guessed a year in the early 1960’s, you’d have a pretty good shot of being correct. The 1962 Indians had a 2 game lead in the AL on June 17th, and on July 12th they had a 48-36 record, but went 32-46 the rest of the way, leading to the firing of manager Mel McGaha before the last game of the season and the hiring of Birdie Tebbetts. Tebbetts would bring relative stability to the position, lasting until August 1966. That tells you all you need to know about the tumultous state of the Cleveland baseball franchise in the 1960’s.

There were still games and players to remember from 1962, as always:

-Ron Taylor threw 11 shutout innings before losing a game in the 12th on April 11th. Taylor would go on to pitch in the World Series for the Cardinals in 1964 and Mets in 1969, and after his playing days, went to medical school and returned to the World Series as a trainer for the Blue Jays in 1993, a truly unique career arc in baseball.

-On April 13th, the home opener was snowed out in front of a crowd of around 17K. This would not be the last snowed out home opener, Paul Byrd can attest.

-They employed a reliever named Don Rudolph who was the husband and manager of an exotic dancer named Patti Waggin.

-Players publicly took the polio vaccine prior to a double-header on May 20th to help the public see that the vaccine was safe and needed to protect the lives of others. No word on if any players “did their own research” and abstained.

-The Indians hit 28 homers in a nine-game stretch from May 13-May 21. It took the 2023 Cleveland Guardians from March 30th to May 21st to get to 28 home runs. Then they hit only two home runs in the next 10 games. But, anyway, back to 1962...

-On June 16th, the Indians won a 10-9 nailbiter against the Yankees with a walk-off home run by Jerry Kindall, to take over first place. I bet Indians fans were briefly happy there, and that means something.

-On August 3rd, shorstop Jack Kubiszyn hit a home run that was the only run in a 1-0 win over the Athletics. It was also the only home run of Kubiszyn’s career in which he played 50 games and had a .188 batting average. I bet Athletics’ pitcher Bill Fischer feels dumb right about now.

Chuck Essegian had a 133 OPS+ in left field, John Romano had a 128 OPS+ as a catcher, and Tito Francona put up a 98 OPS+ even though he couldn’t get the tag down on Roger Maris in the photo accompanying this article. Dick Donovan won 20 games and had a 107 ERA+. Pedro Ramos, Jim Perry and Mudcat Grant made for solid starters, but it wasn’t enough for the team to make any significant run at a pennant in the second half. They were a mediocre team that limped to a mediocre finish.

The Indians continued to make tons of trades in 1962, mostly swapping mediocre players for mediocre players... and getting mediocre results. And, hey, good news, Gabe Paul, terrible GM, became the new majority owner following the season, so I’m sure brighter times are ahead for Cleveland baseball fans!