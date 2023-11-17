 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Non-Tender Deadline at 6PM

News and Notes for Friday, November 17, 2023

By Quincy Wheeler
Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Guardians must decide to tender contracts to their eligible players today. The general consensus is that Ramon Laureano and James Karinchak may be on the bubble, but Shane Bieber, Josh Naylor, Triston McKenzie, Enyel De Los Santos, Sam Hentges and Nick Sandlin will also need tendered if the Guardians wish to retain their services.

The market for relief pitching must be pretty amazing considering the haul the White Sox just got for Aaron Bummer

MLB is considering more pace of play tweaks, which seem to be an example of success going to Rob Manfred's head

The Athletics will be moving to Las Vegas.

