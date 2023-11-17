News and Notes: Non-Tender Deadline at 6PM

The Guardians must decide to tender contracts to their eligible players today. The general consensus is that Ramon Laureano and James Karinchak may be on the bubble, but Shane Bieber, Josh Naylor, Triston McKenzie, Enyel De Los Santos, Sam Hentges and Nick Sandlin will also need tendered if the Guardians wish to retain their services.

The market for relief pitching must be pretty amazing considering the haul the White Sox just got for Aaron Bummer

Trade news:



Braves receive: left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer, under club control through 2026.



White Sox receive: right-handed starter Mike Soroka, left-handed starter Jared Shuster, shortstop Braden Shewmake, infielder Nicky Lopez and right-handed starter Riley Gowens. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2023

MLB is considering more pace of play tweaks, which seem to be an example of success going to Rob Manfred's head

The Athletics will be moving to Las Vegas.