News and Notes: Bally Sports May Drop the Guardians’ Broadcast Rights

Bally Sports of the Diamond Sports Group is apparently threatening to drop both Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers broadcasts for 2024, as the Athletic reported. Sounds like the plan would either be then to have MLB handle the streaming rights, or the Guardians would try to find another TV company to broadcast the games. It also doesn’t seem like this fiasco is ending any time soon.

Speaking of Bally’s, Chris Antonetti addressed it briefly in his media session answering questions following the Rule 5 draft decisions. He said they have a couple days to see if they can trade recently designated-for-assignment Cal Quantrill, so I am assuming a deal must be reached by Friday’s non-tender deadline at 5pm EST or Quantrill becomes DFA’d and non-tendered meaning they’re not going to be able to trade him.

Antonetti also reiterated that Straw has to show he can offer more at the plate (hallelujah), emphasized that they still like their pitching depth but are always looking for more, and said Daniel Espino is progressing nicely but hasn’t thrown a baseball yet. He also said they hope to have the rest of Stephen Vogt’s coaching staff in place by Thanksgiving.

Stephen Vogt spoke with MLB Network’s High Heat about the Guardians job and what he’s looking for in his staff:

New @CleGuardians manager Stephen Vogt joins #HighHeat!



The skipper discusses getting acclimated in Cleveland and what he's looking for when building out the rest of his coaching staff.@alannarizzo | #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/mF9FLqExnm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 15, 2023

As mentioned on the Effectively Wild Podcast, Baseball Prospectus did the math and determined that the Cleveland baseball franchise should have won 2.1 World Series titles since 1960. So, there’s that.

A Twitter friend excerpted an interview MLB Network had with Steven Kwan in which Kwan admitted not working as hard as he should have in the offseason and spoke of how he, Trevor Stephan and Josh Naylor have been talking about fixing their offseason approaches this time around. Certainly, Kwan and Stephan were a little disappointing and perhaps Naylor could work on his conditioning to hold up a little better. The interview excerpt is below:

I can’t post the full interview but this is where he brings it up. It was yesterdays show pic.twitter.com/2SokmpGCqQ — Sean (@15SeanG) November 15, 2023

ZiPS projections are coming to FanGraphs soon! Huzzah!