N&N: Guardos DFA Quantrill, Kelly to make room for Espino, Smith

The Guardians got their roster to 40 players in surprising fashion yesterday. The additions of Daniel Espino and Cade Smith weren’t surprising; one of the subtractions was. Cal Quantrill was designated for assignment. This move was such a surprise that everyone is assuming this is just a paperwork move in advance of Cal being traded. We shall see.

Michael Kelly was also let go, which most of us assumed. Kelly was solid in limited 2023 innings.

Around baseball

Brandon Hyde and Skip Schumaker were chosen as the 2022 Managers of the Year.

• Dom Smith was DFA’d by the Washington Nationals.

• The Red Sox are close to hiring a pitching coach: Andrew Bailey.

• Peter Seidler, the San Diego Padres’ relentlessly positive chairman and cheerleader, dies at 63