News and Notes: Guardians Unlikely to Trade Shane Bieber

Jason Lloyd of the Athletic reports today that the sense is that the Guardians are unlikely to trade Shane Bieber this offseason. He also joins Mandy Bell and Paul Hoynes in warning that the team may not spend on free agent outfielders in a weak class, leaving potential trades as the main avenue to improve the team’s offense.

Guardians Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale is now the associate manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving the team to find a new bench coach for manager Stephen Vogt’s staff. Mandy Bell noted that Craig Albernaz’s position will cover some of a typical bench coach’s responsibilities.

Congratulations to Guardians’ pitcher Tanner Bibee on finishing second in the American League Rookie of the Year race, taking one year of team control away from the Guardians. Guess they’ll just need to extend him! Well-done, Tanner.

The deadline to put players on the 40-man ahead of the Rule 5 deadline is at 6pm today, so we should see some activity around the league prior to that point.