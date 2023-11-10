News and Notes: Secret Press Conference Will Introduce Stephen Vogt as Guardians’ Manager Today

Guardians fans who scour Twitter and pester beat reporters for their favorite teams have discovered that there will be an introductory press conference for Stephen Vogt today, Friday, November 10th at 1pm EST.

Friday at 1 p.m. https://t.co/L2720iWaFQ — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) November 9, 2023

Will the press conference be live-streamed from the team website? Who knows? Supposedly some of the local news outlets will live stream it on Twitter... maybe? One would assume it will be broadcast live on WTAM 1100 and online? Surely?

Andy, it won’t be on air, but we will stream it live. Keep an eye on the social media channels for more info. — Joe Ranyak (@FoxBull330) November 9, 2023

Honestly, it is ridiculous that no official team source has let fans know: “Hey, you can hear from our new manager if you tune in via this media form at 1pm tomorrow! Get to know and love the new guy who is going to lead us to a World Series title someday! Get hyped!” The closest was a throwaway line in a Mandy Bell article that didn’t even announce the time. The Guardians remain consistently clueless at managing PR and media relations and then cite poor attendance as a reason they can’t spend more money in free agency and I’m sick of it.

ANYWHO, I am excited to (hopefully) hear from Stephen Vogt today and also, hopefully, hear who is making up the rest of his coaching staff.

Vogt got the endorsement of Torey Lovullo and Ernie Clement.

Ron Washington will manage the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2024. Only 32 years of age difference between their manager and Vogt.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have hired Ron Washington as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/NGWV6X10PW — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2023

The Peoria Javelina’s will make an appearance in the Arizona Fall League playoffs after their win on Thursday, which featured a 4 for 4 game from Kyle Manzardo including a home run and a 3 for 5 performance from Chase DeLauter. Both players have OPS’s over .900 for their time in Arizona. Bradley Hanner threw another scoreless inning with 2 K’s, dropping his AFL ERA to 1.59.