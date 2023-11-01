Rangers capitalize on repeated Diamondback mistakes, win 11-7

Game 4 of the World Series. The Diamondbacks’ #4 starter gave up 1 run in 5.1 innings of work. So how were they trailing 10-3 after 3 innings? Good question; let me tell you.

Well, they decided that the opening innings of this game needed to be pitched by four of their worst pitchers. And then these pitchers decided to get beat in the same way Arizona pitchers keep getting beat this month: by the guy who you can’t let beat you. Corey Seager, again. Even though...

• Adolis Garcia was removed from the Texas roster due to injury. Ezequiel Duran replaced him.

• Max Scherzer was also removed, and replaced by Brock Burke.

• Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 20 games.

Guardians/MLB coaching news

• Mike Sarbaugh, Rigo Beltran and Mike Barnett will reportedly not be back with the Guardians in 2024. Sarbaugh is a substantial loss.

• As the Guardians pursue him, the Astros also would like to consider Craig Counsell.

• Here is a list of men the Padres are considering for their managerial opening.

NOTE: Today’s entry in the 75 Years and Counting series will be postponed to tomorrow. There will be 2 entries tomorrow.