News and Notes: Who will succeed Tito Francona?

The Guardians front office is presumably still busy interviewing potential managerial candidates. Hopefully, this list included the Texas Rangers assistant manager, Will Venable, as his team takes a 2-0 lead over the Orioles.

Jim Poole passed away from ALS. RIP, Jim, and condolences to his family. Consider making a donation to help fund research for treatment and a cure for this terrible disease.

The Savannah Bananas are making a tour stop in Progressive Field next season.

Paul Hoynes did a deep-dive on the 40-man. I prefer ours.

The Arizona Fall League was off on Sunday, but our Peoria Javelinas scored 18 runs in an 18-11 win on Saturday, including Chase DeLauter going 1 for 4 with a walk and a double (and a lot of high exit velocity batted balls), Kyle Manzardo going 1 for 4 with two walks, and some not so great performances from Ross Carver and Eric Sabrowski.

Justin Lada from Locked on Guardians did an excellent interview with the Athletic’s Zack Meisel on YouTube talking about Terry Francona’s time in Cleveland. They will release the second part of the episode talking about possible replacements tonight at midnight on the same channel.

As mentioned above, the Rangers beat the Orioles again, and the Twins took game 2 from the Astros. Tonight, we will get games 2 of the NLDS series of the Phillies-Braves at 6:07pm EST and Diamondbacks-Dodgers at 9:07pm EST.